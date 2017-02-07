*The Hollywood Gossip, citing Radar Online, claims Gisele Bundchen wouldn’t mind if Tom Brady retired from football. A source tells the sites: “Giselle is begging him to retire and go out on top. She has retired and wants him to too. Giselle wants Tom to follow the David Beckham model post sports. Do endorsements, modeling and personal appearances. He is a competitor and thinks he has another five years in him. He thinks he can win again.”

*Time Magazine claims a 2012 episode of The Simpsons, titled Lisa Goes Gaga, mimicked Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime performance. The show featured Gaga flying through the air with wires in a silver outfit. During the show, Gaga’s bassiere shot flames into the air

*Naughty Gossip claims Kristen Stewart is not happy that Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer impersonation stole the show when she hosted SNL last Saturday night. A source tells the site: “Kristen worked all week at SNL and Melissa turned up in the last minute and stole the show. Kristen said she was gay and even dropped the “F” bomb and everyone is buzzing about Melissa. She is livid. People don’t realize all the work that goes into hosting SNL. You start on Monday and work all week to put the show together. It is not fair to ask an actress to compete with a comedian that has spent years training to do this. Kristen put everything she had into the show and Melissa stole her spotlight. NOT COOL!”

*White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tells Extra that he watched Melissa McCarthy’s impression of him on SNL. ”McCarthy needs to slow down on the gum chewing; way too many pieces in there. Alec [Baldwin] has gone from funny to mean, and that’s unfortunate. SNL used to be really funny. There’s a streak of meanness now that they’ve crossed over to mean.”

*Naughty Gossip claims Alec Baldwin may be getting bored with impersonating Donald Trump on SNL. A source tells the site: “Alec had fun doing SNL for a few weeks but now he is over playing Trump every week. He doesn’t want to do the show every Saturday for the next 4 or 8 years. He will host the show on February 11th and then wants to take a break. Now they are looking for someone else to play The President. They cannot rely on Baldwin and his temperamental mood swings.”

*Hello magazine claims Simon Cowell recently came to the aid of a Britain’s Got Talent contestant, who collapsed on stage while singing Frank Sinatra’s ”My Way”. Simon rendered aid until medics could arrive.

A source tells The Sun that the singer was under a lot of stress. “His granddad died that day and combined with the stress of auditions, it really got to him. It was incredibly scary. Luke was singing with his mum and suddenly he just fell. All of the judges jumped to their feet, and Simon rushed on stage.”

*Contact Music claims Lena Dunham told Howard Stern that she is losing weight because of Donald Trump. ”Donald Trump became president and I stopped being able to eat food. Everyone’s been asking like, ‘What have you been doing?’ And I’m like, ‘Try soul-crushing pain and devastation and hopelessness and you, too, will lose weight.’ He said I was a B-list actor with no mojo … Here’s the funny thing. Of course, it’s a mistake, but we’re talking about him like he’s a person who is operating in a sane way, we’re talking about him like a person who doesn’t have a personality disorder.”

*TMZ claims the San Fernando Valley, California police recently arrested Nicolas Cage’s son Weston for a DUI. He was involved in a car accident before taking out several mailboxes, a street sign and a lawn. Weston stopped after he hit a tree

*The Hollywood Reporter claims Paramount Pictures has shut down production on the Friday the 13th reboot. Inside sources tell the site that the movie was postponed because the company’s new movie Rings performed poorly at the box office and only made $13 million over the weekend

*TMZ claims Dennis Rodman has received three years probation for a hit and run last July. He drove the wrong way on an Orange County, California freeway before causing another driver to crash. Rodman struck a plea deal and pled guilty to three lesser charges. He must also perform 30 hours of community service.