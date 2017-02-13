Hollywood Gossip

*Hollywoodlife.com claims NBC wants Kelly Clarkson and JLo as judges if they reboot American Idol. A source tells the site: “NBC and Freemantle want Kelly Clarkson, to be a part of the show. Minus the obvious reasons surrounding her Idol past, they feel Kelly would be a great judge. It would be a dream come true for producers to have her join Jennifer Lopez. They want to really make a splash upon the inevitable return.”

*Comicbook.com claims Match.com is going to begin matching singles with Walking Dead viewing parties. Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg tells Variety magazine: “If we can have people connect over a series, that’s something we’re very excited about, I think it could change the game in terms of starting real conversations. We realized that with singles in America today, one of the things that they connect on the most is the shows they watch and they love, and we wanted to figure out how to replicate what’s happening in the real world on the Match site and on the app.”

*Radar Online, citing The Sun, claims George Clooney is putting his twins before his career. A source tells the site: “George has backed away from taking on any acting roles. Instead he’s going to focus on executive producing and post-production, which he can predominately do in England thanks to the state-of-the-art editing suite he’s relocated to Sonning. Keeping Amal happy is very important to George and he really wants to be a hands-on dad., He’s leaving all decisions about the domestic staff, including nannies, to Amal but he plans on being a very involved father.”

*OK! magazine claims Kelly Ripa is mad at Megyn Kelly for coming on her show and then announcing she is starting her own show opposite hers at NBC. A source tells the site: ”Kelly is sick of being used. First Michael Strahan sneaks off to Good Morning America behind her back and now Megyn Kelly is sneaking off to do a show opposite hers. There is literally only so much betrayal that Kelly can take and now she is fighting back.”

*Breitbart claims Shia LaBeouf’s anti-Trump art installation has been closed because of violence. A webcam was taping Trump haters saying “He Will Not Divide Us.” Shia’s livestream has been replaced with the words “The Museum Has Abandoned Us.” Shia was arrested on January 25th for assaulting another man in front of the installation

*Lindsay Lohan tells the Daily Mail that she wants to do Mean Girls 2. “‘Mean Girls 2’ would be great, it’s something I’ve always interested in doing… it has such a great cult following it, would be wonderful to do something else. All of us should have kids, like a ‘Housewives of…’ And all my kids are from Africa… we’ve adopted them or something funny.”

*George Michael’s cousin Andros tells The Sun that George’s former partner Fadi has not been invited to his funeral. “Heaven help him if he turned up. Fadi has not been invited to the funeral — the family hate him It will be a small and secret affair, with possibly less than 50 people. The hope is that George is in the ground before people find out about the funeral.”

*Metro US, citing TMZ, claims Mischa Barton recently drove her U-Haul truck into an apartment building. She was driving from her old building to her new one when she slammed into a carport. She is ok.

*Sarah Jessica Parker tells Red magazine that public displays of affection sometimes bother her. “Generally speaking, you have to push men to have meaningful conversations, but then there are those men who want to talk too much and I’m like, ‘Oooh that’s weird!’ Or much as you want your partner to be more loving, I’ll be at the school gates and some guy is always rubbing his wife’s back and I’m like, ‘Eurgh’. I don’t know why that bothers me.

*Sarah Jessica Parker tells Red magazine that she is controlling. “I do a lot because I’m controlling. I’m a person who is fastidious and exacting and so I do a huge amount. I learned something really important, which is be smart enough to recognize that the things that annoy you about a long-term partner don’t actually matter. Like anything that annoys me about Matthew – and trust me, there is a laundry list twice as long about things I do that annoy him, I’m sure of it – fundamentally it doesn’t matter. So if you’re still talking about the minutiae that annoys you, then the stuff that really matters must still be in place.”