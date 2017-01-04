Hollywood Gossip

Business Insider claims 4.9 million people watched the season premiere of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Celebrity Apprentice on Monday. 6.8 million watched Donald Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice season premiere in January 2015.

6.6 million people watched The Bachelor.

Naughty Gossip claims Mariah Carey wanted ABC to cut her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance from their West Coast feed. A source tells the site: “Her people demanded that the performance by cut from the west coast feed. The answer was ‘NO.’ They wanted to help Mariah out and love her but they would have had a 10 minute hole in the show and had nothing to fill that hole. The show is timed so the ball drops at midnight. They couldn’t just cut 10 minutes because Mariah didn’t like her performance.”

Naughty Gossip claims Mariah Carey wants to perform next year during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve. A source tells the site: “Mariah wants to return to the scene of the crime. She wants to prove that she can sing and knows the eyes of the world will be on her if she next next year. As crazy as the last few days have been, she’s been secretly enjoying all this attention and press. She loves that everyone is talking about her and cannot wait to return to the show and SING LIVE. She has something to PROVE!”

The National Enquirer claims Sharon Osbourne has a cattle prod to deter Ozzy from cheating again. A source tells the tabloid: “It may seem medieval but it works! Now Sharon doesn’t even have to use it. She just leaves it out to scare him! She can use it like a Taser and apply it directly to the appropriate body part whenever his launch codes are activated. Ozzy is deathly afraid of the thing, so you better believe he showers Sharon with compliments and presents whenever he can!”

Naughty Gossip claims Tina Fey may do Mean Girls 2 without Lindsay Lohan. A source tells the site: “Tina Fey, Lorne Michaels and Paramount have been talking about making another Mean Girls but they have ZERO interest in using Lindsay. They do not want to work with her again and will be looking for a new girl to play her role. She has just been through soooo much drama that they cannot count on her. Lindsay comes with too much baggage and they think it will be best to recast her character.”

TMZ claims Amber Heard wants more money from Johnny Depp. The site says Johnny filed legal documents claiming he and Amber already agreed on a $7 million divorce settlement months ago.

The site quotes Johnny’s lawyer as saying: ”Amber’s move is a blatant attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame and an embarrassing grab for additional and unwarranted attorney’s fees.”

Naughty Gossip claims Dancing with the Stars bad boy Maksim Chmerkovskiy asked his pregnant fiancee Peta Murgatroyd to wear makeup before giving birth. A source tells the site: “He wanted her to look great when she was having the baby. These pictures with her son would be with her forever and he just wanted her to look her best. He thought he was being nice. The first time his son meets his mother, he wanted her to look great. What is wrong with that?”

Matthew McConaughey tells Playboy magazine that his father once brought their family’s pet cockatiel back to life. “We had a pet cockatiel and came home one time and found it swirling around the bottom of the toilet, where it had fallen in. I remember dad hitting his knees, tears coming down, and putting the bird’s head in his mouth and blowing his lungs up just enough. Damn if that bird didn’t flap back to life.”

La La Land star Ryan Gosling paid tribute to Carrie Fisher’s mother Debbie Reynolds at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. E! News quotes him as saying: “I wish I could have said this in person but I’d like to thank Debbie Reynolds for her wonderful career of work. She was an inspiration to us every day. We watched Singing in the Rain every day for inspiration, a truly unparalleled talent so thank you to her for all that inspiration.”

Contact Music, citing Metro UK, claims Jeremy Renner may become a songwriter. The sites quote him as saying: “I have a studio at home so I can write and record. I posted a picture on Instagram of my big piano and a baby piano next to it – and that’s my approach to it. I can write songs, maybe I don’t even have to perform them, maybe I can give them to someone else, but it lets me spend time with my child Music is tricky because it’s a personal thing. I’ll be up there exposed. That’s a difficult thing for me to reveal to people… When I’m in a movie, I’m playing a character. With music it’s just me playing a piano. That’s why I’m being particular about it.”

Breitbart claims Megyn Kelly is leaving Fox News for NBC where she will anchor two new shows. One show will be an afternoon news program on NBC News while the other will be a Sunday night prime-time news show. Kelly allegedly turned down a $20 million-a-year contract from Fox

The NY Post claims Leonardo DiCaprio has purchased an undeveloped piece of property in Malibu, California for $23 million. The property is located on the side of a cliff. Leo’s neighbors include producer Mark Burnett and actress Courteney Cox