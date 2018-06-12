IHOP Changes Name to IHOb

Business Insider claims International House of Pancakes has changed its name from IHOP to IHOB to promote its new steakburgers. International House of Burgers is not a permanent name. IHOB is going to serve seven new burgers including the Big Brunch Burger, the Cowboy BBQ Burger, and the double-decker Mega Monster Burger. The burgers will cost around $7

Whataburger Tweeted: ”As much as we love our pancakes, we’d never change our name to Whatapancake”

Wendy’s responded to IHOP’s announcement by Tweeting: ”Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard.”

Wendy’s Tweet #2: ”Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool? Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better”

White Castle Tweeted: ”We are excited to announce that we will be switching our name to Pancake Castle.”

Red Robin Tweeted: ”We’re as serious about pancakes as @IHOb is about burgers”’

Burger King Tweeted: “Pancake King”