Saving Country claims Jamey Johnson’s recent show at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach was canceled after he refused to disarm before entering the concert venue.

The site quotes the House of Blues as saying; “As always, the safety and security of our guests is our number one priority. Tonight’s artist refused to adhere to our safety and security guidelines and would not enter the building. Unfortunately, tonight’s show is canceled. We regret any inconvenience to our guests”

Jamie’s drummer TC Coleman is quoted as saying; “As a member of Jamey’s band, House of Blues management was wrong for how they treated the situation. Jamey was ready to give an amazing performance as he has done every night since the year and 3 months I’ve been in his band. I stand with him on this. House of Blues didn’t need to treat us like we were terrorist. They put a medal(sic) detector between Jamey’s busses and the stage entrance and the only people coming in and out of his buses was us. His band and crew and we all have laminated stage identification. We did not come to House of Blues to be treated like we are going to kill the fans. If someone came backstage to harm anybody you better pray there is a Jamey Johnson type individual around.”