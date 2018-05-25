Kstar Country Classic Show Teaser

On the Kstar Country Classics Show this Sunday our Spotlight segment will shine on an artist who is not in the Country Music Hall of Fame, but had one of the most memorable years in country music history. In a nine month period he had two country and pop #1’s, one of which was the country record of the year, and he also had a seasonal hit, that is still a staple on radio playlists today at Christmas time. Find out more Sunday. Mary’s “Answers” features a novelty song that won three Grammy’s in 1964. Our Email of the Week asks about a little-known Jerry Lee Lewis song that was one of the last he recorded for SUN Records. Archie Campbell handles the Sunday Funny this week, plus you’ll get a ‘Possum Doubleshot, and did you know that Buck Owens had a top 10 hit with a Simon and Garfunkle song? It’ll be the third song played on the show this Sunday morning, 8-10. It’s the Kstar Country Classics Show, 99.7FM and kstarcountry.com