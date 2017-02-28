Larry and Mary Classic Show Tease

On the Kstar Country Classics Show this Sunday, our Spotlight segment will feature an entertainer who started out as a drummer with the Texas Troubadores. But after ET let him do lead vocal on an Album cut, Decca records decided to give him a shot on his own. It was a good move. This Tennessee-born singer went on to chart over thirty records, which included nine top 10’s and five #1’s. Plus, one of those #1’s was record and song of the year in 1966, and this artist was CMA vocalist of the year in 1967. But to this day, he is not in the country music Hall Of Fame. Find out more Sunday. A great Email this week asks about a song that is based on a tragic event that drew worldwide attention in 1949. And speaking of tragic events, March 5th is the anniversary of one of the saddest days in country music history. We’ll honor those involved in the first segment of the show. All this and lots more, Sunday morning, 8-10. It’s the Kstar Country Classics Show. 99.7FM and kstarcountry.com.