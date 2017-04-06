Larry and Mary Classic Show Teaser

On the Kstar Country Classics Show this Sunday, we’ll put the spotlight on a south Texas-born entertainer, who’s first gig came when he was three years old! His first success in the music business was on the pop charts in 1966, but his country music career was still five years away, and what a career it would be. Forty five top ten records, including seventeen number ones, and LP sales in the millions. Find out more about this country music Hall-Of-Famer, and the man they call the “Gentle Giant” this Sunday morning. Our “Girl In A Song” segment features “Lucille”, but it’s not the Kenny Rogers hit. Our Email of the Week asks about a 1976 song done by the daughter of a country music legend. Her name is Joni Jenkins, do you know her dad? Theres also music from Jack Greene, Hank Snow, Buck Owens, a DoubleShot of Patsy Cline, our Sunday Funny, and lots more, this Sunday morning, 8-10, on the Kstar Country Classics Show, 99.7FM and kstarcountry.com