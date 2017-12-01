Larry and Mary Classic Show Teaser 12/3

On the Kstar Country Classics Show this week, our Spotlight Segment features a singer who didn’t let a physical disability get in the way of becoming one of the most successful acts in Country Music history. His musical talents were noticed when he was seven years old. By the time he was a teen, he could play several instruments, and when he decided to make the music business his business, things started to fall into place. A gig in LA, led to a meeting with Charley Pride, and 35 #1 records, and six Grammy’s later, the Country Music Hall of Fame came calling. Find out more Sunday. Ever hear of Two Ton Baker? Well, thanks to our Email of the Week, we’ll tell you about him, and you’ll hear his only country chart record. Mary’s “Girl In A Song” was a top 10 hit in 1969. Sunday is Ferlin Husky’s birthday, we’ll play his last career top 10 record. Plus, theres our Sunday Funny, and music from ET, Hank Snow, Jimmy Dean, Freddy Fender, and lots more, this Sunday morning, 8-10. It’s the Kstar Country Classics Show 99.7FM and kstarcountry