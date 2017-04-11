Larry and Mary Classic Show Teaser

Our Spotlight segment on this Sundays Kstar Country Classics Show shines on a country music legend who worked as a cabin boy in the Merchant Marines when he was 12 years old. He got his first guitar when he was 14, and performed his first show in a church basement when he was 16. He continued playing gigs and working odd jobs, until he auditioned for a job at a radio station. He got the job, and then was signed by RCA records soon after. It was a partnership that would last 40 years. By the way, he also occasionally worked as a singing trick roper, with his horse Shawnee. Find out more Sunday. Our Email of the Week asks about a 1974 song, that the emailer heard in a 2013 movie, and this week Mary pulls out a very appropriate title from her “Girl In A Song” hat. This Sunday is Easter, so be around for the beginning of the show. Our first song will bring back Easter memories. All this and lots more, this Sunday morning, 8-10, on 99.7FM and kstarcountry.com.