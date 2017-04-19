Larry and Mary Classic Show Teaser

This Sunday on the Kstar Country Classics Show, we have several significant songs from Texas-born artists. For example, you’ll hear George Jones’ first #1 record, Billy Walker’s only #1 record, a #1 Bob Wills “war song” from 1945, Mary’s “Girl In A Song” this week is by a native Texan, and our Classic Country Spotlight shines on a Lone Star State lady who had six #1 records before she turned 21 years old. But the highlight of this Sunday’s show may be our Email of the Week. It comes from a 13 year old girl in Galveston, who listens to our show with her 97 year old Great-Grandmother. It seems great grandma told her the story of a popular country artist in the 1940’s who was convicted of murder, and sentenced to life in prison. Yet he died on stage! We’ll fill in the blanks. All this, and lots more, this Sunday morning, 8-10, on the Kstar Country Classics Show, 99.7FM and kstarcountry.com