Larry and Mary Classic Show Teaser

On the Kstar Country Classics Show this Sunday our Spotlight Segment shines on an artist who showed a love of music at a very young age, in fact, when he was ten, he traded his bike for a guitar. He was in both the US Army and US Navy. He drove a log truck for a while, but then decided to persue a career in music. He moved to Nashville, and got an audition with the Grand Ol Opry. They hired him, therefore making him the first artist, ever, to join the Opry without a record contract. Columbia records eventually signed him and in 1959 had one of the biggest songs of the year. We’ll fill in the blanks Sunday. Also on the show, our Sunday Funny is one that our listeners have been asking for. But because of time constraints we couldn’t play it in the past, however with a little editing, we made it fit, and you’ll hear it this Sunday. Remember The Harden Trio? They had a big hit in 1966 and we’re going to play it. All this and lots more including Mary’s Girl in a Song, this Sunday morning, 8-10, with me and Mary McCoy. It’s the Kstar Country Classics Show, 99.7FM and kstarcountry.com