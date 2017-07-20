Larry and Mary Classic Show Teaser

He sold more than 85 million records. He has more top 10 records than anyone else in country music history. He is the only artist to have a record on the charts in seven different decades. He was voted the very first Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year award, and of course, he is in the Country Music Hall of Fame. And to think it all started when he was 12 years old and his cousin loaned him a Sears & Roebuck guitar. He’s in the Spotlight Segment of this Sundays Kstar Country Classics Show. Most country music fans know that Hank Williams had a hit with “Mind Your Own Business” in the 40’s, and Hank Jr. made it a hit again in the 80’s. But, did you know there a version of it that charted in the 60’s? Our Email of the Week asked about it, and you’ll hear it Sunday. Mary’s “Girl In A Song” is from a legendary local artist. And our Sunday Funny has a Cajun flavor. All this, and lots more, this Sunday morning, 8-10, on the Kstar Country Classics Show. 99.7FM and kstarcountry.com