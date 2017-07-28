Larry and Mary Classic Show Teaser

She’s in the Rockabilly and Rock ‘n Roll Halls of Fame, the International Gospel Hall of Fame, yet she had thirty singles to make the Country charts. When she was 17, her record company put her on tour, where she often shared the same bill as Elvis. She had a very successful Las Vegas gig, her own TV show, and was nominated for two Grammys, plus today she’s almost 80 and still tours! Find out more this Sunday on the Kstar Country Classics Show. Our Email of the Week comes from Louisiana, and asks about a 1977 song about Vegas. The song was the only chart record for this husband and wife duet, and it was a top 30 hit. By the way, the husband half of the duet is in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Plus Mary’s “Girl In A Song” is a novelty tune that’ll make you chuckle. Speaking of chuckling, Jerry Clower is back with our Sunday Funny. All this and lots more, including a song from Jerry Lee Lewis’ last SUN session. It’s the Kstar Country Classics Show, Sunday morning, 8-10, with me and Mary McCoy on 99.7FM and kstarcountry.com