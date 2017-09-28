Larry and Mary Classic Show Teaser

On the Kstar Country Classics Show this Sunday, our Spotlight segment features an entertainer who’s career record sales are somewhere near 70,000,000! And even though he loved listening to country radio as a child, he didn’t decide to give the music business a try until he was in the Navy. He also worked in a meat market, a job that caused him to change the way he played guitar. And you can thank Col. Tom Parker for getting him his first recording contract. We’ll tell you more Sunday. Mary’s “Girl In A Song” this week is unusial in the fact that the song is not about a girl at all, but the title has a girl’s name in it, so it qualifies! Arson, is the subject of our Email of the Week, you have to hear this one, and theres our Sunday Funny, this week from Archie Campbell. All this, and lots more, on the Kstar Country Classics Show, Sunday Morning, 8-10, 99.7FM and kstarcountry.com.