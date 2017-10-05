Larry and Mary Classic Show Teaser

On the Kstar Country Classics Show this Sunday our Spotlight segment shines on an artist who’s music career started out as being part of a family affair. Three siblings, who in 1959, had a record that went to #1 on both the country and pop charts. As a solo artist, he had records on the country charts for 14 years, and then he became part of a duet, and went to the top of the charts again! Find out more Sunday. Also on the show, you’ll hear the Kitty Wells song that stayed in the #2 spot on the charts for 15 weeks! Find out why it never got to #1. And you’ll hear Mel Tillis’ first chart record, along with Ray Price’s last #1. Plus there’s Mary’s “Girl In A Song”. This week for all you Leonas. Our Email of the Week asks about song that was a top 10 pop hit, but unbeknownst to the emailer, also made the country charts. And theres our Sunday Funny, which involves a new suit. All this and lots more on the Kstar Country Classics Show, 8-10, Sunday morning on 99.7FM and kstarcountry.com