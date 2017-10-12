Larry and Mary Classic Show Teaser

On the Kstar Country Classics Show this Sunday, the Spotlight segment shines on an entertainer who has the rare distinction of being signed by Grand Old Opry without having a hit record, and his tenure with the Opry also includes another piece of country music history. He was there the night one of his children made their debut on the Opry. Find out more about this Country Music Hall of Famer this Sunday. Also on this week’s show you’ll hear a Hank Williams song that we’ve never played before. Theres Johnny Cash’s first top ten record, Eddy Arnold last #1, and Bobby Bare’s biggest hit of the 1960’s, which may surprise you. Mary’s Girl In A Song this week comes from Sonny James, the Sunday Funny from Jerry Clower, and our Email of the week from Bryan Texas. All this and lots more, this Sunday morning, 8-10, on 99.7FM and kstarcountry.com