Larry and Mary Classic Show Teaser

On the Kstar Country Classics Show this Sunday, our Spotlight Segment is on an entertainer who went from a guitar made out of a coffee can and screen door wire to the Country Music Hall of Fame. A singer who first hit was credited to another singer! He also dabbled in the movie and TV business for a short time, but country music was his first love, and thanks to Chet Atkins and a song by Mel Tillis, his country music dreams became reality. Find out more Sunday. Also on the show, some firsts. Tennessee Ernies Fords and Charley Prides first chart records, along with Sonny James first #1. Waylon Jennings biggest hit is the multi-million seller Luckenbach. Remember what the flipside was? Not many do, we’ll play it Sunday. And did you know that in 1958, Ricky Nelson had a top 10 record on the country charts, with a Hank Williams song? Mary’s girl in a song comes from a popular Canadian singer in the 1960s, and the Email of the Week, asks about a country version of a song from a popular 1970s cult movie. Plus the Sunday Funny is one we do every year about this time. All this and lots more on the Kstar Country Country Classics Show, Sunday morning, 8-10, on 99.7FM and kstarcountry.com