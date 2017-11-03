Larry and Mary Classic Show Teaser

On the Kstar Country Classics Show this Sunday our Spotlight Segment will feature a singer who was once described as a cross between Ernest Tubb and Frank Sinatra! He also wrote and recorded a song during WWII, that was not only popular with U.S. servicemen, but also with the enemy. He’s in both the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Country Music Hall of Fame. You’ll find out more Sunday. Sunday is Roy Rogers birthday, and we’ll play his biggest hit. I have a feeling it’s going to surprise you. Mary’s Girl in a Song was a top ten record in 1979, and the Email of the Week is from a listener in Sherman Texas, who asks about about band he saw in a 1940’s movie. And we’ll play another song from a movie, this one starring Hank Williams Jr. All this and lots more, including our Sunday Funny and the Doubleshot. It’s the Kstar Country Classics Show, Sunday morning, 8-10, on 99.7FM and kstarcountry.com