Larry and Mary Classic Show Teaser

On the Kstar Country Classics Show this Sunday, the Spotlight Segment shines on an entertainer who started out as local favorite, and ended up being a worldwide favorite.

His first big break in the country music business came when one of his songs was played on the radio. A song that was intended to be the B-side of the record. It went from being a regional release to being picked up by a major label, then to the top of the charts, and a phonenominal career was launched. We’ll tell you more Sunday. Also on the show, you’ll hear the flipside of a Hank Williams Grammy Hall of Fame song. We think you’ll like it. The Email of the Week comes from a young lady whos putting together a family tree, and discovers an interesting musical relative. Plus, theres Eddy Arnolds biggest hit, a song written by Tom T Hall that caused a controversy in 1965, Mary’s Girl In A Song, our Sunday Funny from Jerry Clower, and lots more, this Sunday morning, 8-10. It’s the Kstar Country Classics Show on 99.7FM and kstarcountry.com