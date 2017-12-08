Larry and Mary Classic Show Teaser

On the Kstar Country Classics Show this Sunday our Spotlight Segment will focus on an entertainer, whos popularity on the Louisiana Hayride lead to the Grand Ole Opry stage where he was a favorite for over 50 years. He’s in three different Halls of Fame in his home state. Dolly Parton, to this day, credits him with giving her, her first big break in the music industry..when she was 13 years old! Find out more Sunday. Sunday is also Johnny Rodriguez birthday. We’ll play one of his top 10 records that you probably haven’t heard in a while. Did you know that there was a country version of the Beatles song “I Feel Fine”? Well, thanks to our Email of the Week, from a listener in Houston, you’ll hear that country version. Mary’s “Girl In A Song” was a hit for a popular actor/singer. Plus theres music from Kitty Wells, Freddie Hart, Bobby Helms, and lots more, including our Sunday Funny, this Sunday morning, 8-10, on the Kstar Country Classics Show, 99.7FM and kstarcountry.com