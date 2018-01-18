Larry and Mary Classic Show Teaser

On the Kstar Country Classics Show this Sunday, our Spotlight Segment features one of the most beloved artists in Country Music history. An artist whos talents reach beyond the music. Oh the music is the foundation for the success, but theres also TV, Movies, and the business world too. Not too many could have predicted that an entertainer of this caliber would rise out of a dirt-poor family of 11 siblings to a net worth of over $500,000,000. Find out more this Sunday. Sunday is also Mac Davis’ birthday. We’ll play his first chart record, and relay a fact about his country music career that may surprise you. Mary’s “Answers” segment involves the top country song of 1966. Plus, you’ll hear some firsts. Marty Robbins, Glen Campbell, and Joe Stampley’s first #1 country records, and there’s our Sunday Funny, Email of the Week, and a Doubleshot of Lefty. All this and lots more, this Sunday morning on the Kstar Country Classics Show, 99.7FM, and kstarcountry.com