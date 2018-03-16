Larry and Mary Classic Show Teaser

On the Kstar Country Classics Show this week our Spotlight will be on a Country Music Hall of Famer who grew up on a farm in the Ozark mountains region, and showed no interest in music until he was twenty years old, and saw Hank Williams on the Grand Ole Opry. He bought a guitar the very next day, learned to play, formed a band, and got a gig on a radio station who’s studio was in a butcher shop! But, that show lead to a contract with a major record label. Find out more Sunday. Sunday is also Charley Prides birthday, and that calls for a Doubleshot. Plus we’ll play what may be Merle Haggards most famous song. It was a #1 hit in 1970. And, you’ll hear the Hank Snow song from 1951 that went to #1 and stayed there for two months. Our Email of the Week asks about a very popular song that was a hit for both Elvis and Willie, but the first country chart version of it was done by a artist that may surprise you! Plus there’s the Sunday Funny and the “Answers” segment. All this, and lots more, this Sunday morning, 8-10. It’s the Kstar Country Classics Show. 99.7FM and kstarcountry.com