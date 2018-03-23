Larry and Mary Classic Show Teaser

In our Spotlight Segment this week we feature an entertainer who started out his career in radio, working at several stations all around the country. But when World War II came along, he enlisted, and was assigned to bombardier school, eventually flying missions over Japan. When the war ended he resumed his radio career, and while working at a California radio station, his deep resonant voice caught the attention of a music executive. Capitol records signed him to a recording contract. His first release went top 10. Television then came calling. Find out more about this country music Hall of Famer, with three stars on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame this Sunday. Mary’s “Answer” song this week comes from a little-known singer, answering one of the most popular singers, and one of the biggest hits of 1953. Plus, there music from Ernest Tubb, Jim Reeves, Roy Head, and lots more including the Sunday Funny, and Email of the Week. It’s the Kstar Country Classics Show, this Sunday morning, 8-10, on 99.7FM and kstarcountry.com