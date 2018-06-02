Larry and Mary Classic Show Teaser

On the Kstar Country Classics Show this week, our Spotlight Segment features a singer who has plaques in the Country Music Hall of Fame, Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame, and Gospel Hall of Fame. He also recorded an album that’s in the Grammy Hall of Fame. He had his own TV show, a movie made about him, and his boyhood home is listed in the National Register of historic places. Find out more this Sunday morning. Our Email of the Week asks about a singer who was married to two different country music Hall of Famers. You’ll hear significant records in the careers of Waylon Jennings, Jim Ed Brown, and Asleep At The Wheel. Sunday is also June 3rd. We’ll play the Grammy Hall of Fame song that has that date in the lyrics. Country music has had its share of one-hit-wonders. Remember Terry Fell? He had a top 10 country hit in 1954. We’ll refresh your memory Sunday morning, plus theres the Sunday Funny and Mary’s “Answers”, 8-10, on the Kstar Country Classics Show, 99.7FM and kstarcountry.com