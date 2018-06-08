Larry and Mary Classic Show Teaser

On the Kstar Country Classics Show this Sunday, the Spotlight Segment shines on a popular Texas-born singer who at one time in his career wore a Lone Ranger style of mask, and was billed as “The Masked Singer of Country Songs”. He had over 60 records on the charts over a four decade career, including one of the biggest hits of 1962. He made a couple of movies, had his own syndicated TV show, and was a mainstay on the Grand Ole Opry. You’ll find out more this Sunday. Do you remember the sitting United States senator who had a record on both the country and pop charts in 1967? Thanks to our Email of the Week, we’ll refresh your memory. Mary’s “Answers” features a 1964 Bobby Bare hit, that was answered by a member of the Hee Haw cast. But I doubt if you’ve ever heard the song. Plus theres our Sunday Funny, Double Shot, and lots more, including the Jim Reeves hit, that was written by Dottie West. It’s the Kstar Country Classics Show, 8-10, this Sunday morning on 99.7FM and kstarcountry.com