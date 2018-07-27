Larry and Mary Classic Show Teaser

On the Kstar Country Classics Show this Sunday, our Spotlight shines on an artist who grew up in a military family. Graduated High School as valedictorian, was given a scholarship to the school of Music Theater and Dance at the University of North Carolina. But gave it up to work in a New York City cafe, while playing the coffeehouses of Greenwich Village. And this was the start of a Country Music Hall of Fame career. Find out more Sunday. Did you know that the original version of the great Gene Watson song “Farewell Party” got it’s beginning in a famous recording studio in Houston..in 1960! You’ll hear that original version, by the guy who wrote it, in the Email of the Week segment. Waylon Jennings and Jean Shepard are the stars of Mary’s “Answers” and the Sunday Funny involves a headless man! All this and lots more, including the #1 Buck Owens song that’s a remake of a 50s Rock ‘n Roll classic. And it was recorded ‘live’ in London. It’s the Kstar Country Classics Show, Sunday morning, 8-10, on 99.7FM and kstarcountry.com