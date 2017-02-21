Larry and Mary Classic Show Teaser

On the Kstar Country Classics Show this Sunday, our Spotlight Segment shines on an act that has been around in some form for over 80 years. An act that was one of the first to sell records in the millions, the first country act to play Carneige Hall, the first to play Las Vegas and an act that spawned an entertainer who was known as a king. Find out more Sunday. Sunday is also Daytona 500 day, so we’ll play the song by Marty Robbins that depicts the life of a racecar driver. Marty, as most country music fans know was not only a NASCAR owner, but also a driver, having six top ten finishes. You’ll also hear the Hank William Jr. song that was on the charts the day of his horrible mountain climbing accident, and the Hank Sr. record that was the first released after his death. Sunday is Johnny Cash’s birthday. We’ll a top 10 song by him that you may have forgotten about. Theres also our Email of the Week, The “Girl In A Song” segment, our Sunday Funny, and lots more, this Sunday morning, 8-10, on Kstar Country, 99.7FM and kstarcountry.com