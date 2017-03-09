Larry and Mary Sunday Classic Show Teaser

On the Kstar Country Classics Show this Sunday, our Spotlight segment shines on one of country musics most beloved artists. He grew up on an East Texas cotton farm, but ditch digger, drug store clerk, beer truck driver, and deejay are also on his resume’. His version of a 1941 classic is considered by some country music historians as “the first Honky Tonk song”. Between 1944 and 1958 he had 50 records to make the charts. Only four of those failed to make the top 10, and he recorded a song in 1965, that is still used today to teach dance lessons. There’s also the .357 Magnum story. Find out more Sunday. Sometimes flipsides get radio play too, and because of our Email of the week, you’ll hear the B-side of Ronnie Milsaps first top 10 record. Plus theres a song from one of the most successful country artists of the 1940s, but it’s a singer that you don’t hear very often. Theres our Sunday Funny, our Girl In A Song, and the Doubleshot this week features a couple of Marty Robbins songs that you probably haven’t heard in a while. All this and lots more, Sunday Morning, 8-10, on the Kstar Country Classics Show, 99.7FM and kstarcountry.com