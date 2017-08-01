Larry and Mary Sunday Classic Teaser

On the Kstar Country Classics Show this Sunday morning, our Spotlight Segment focuses on an artist who, in a one year period between 1973 and 1974, had seven #1 singles on the country charts, all of which also charted pop. And to think his first venture into music was a blues and jazz group he formed called The Velvetones. Find out more about this former Country Music Entertainer of the Year this Sunday. Also on the show, from 1967, you’ll hear the first in the streak of Sonny James sixteen #1 records in a row. Johnny Cash was already recording for Columbia records in 1960, but Sam Phillips still owned the rights to all of Johnny’s SUN recordings, and was releasing them, and they were charting. We’ll play one of the last of those chart SUN session records. Also on the show, our Email of the Week, Sunday Funny, and Mary’s Girl In A Song is for all you Lizzie Lou’s. All this and lot more this Sunday morning, 8-10, with me and Mary McCoy. It’s the Kstar Country Classics Show, on 99.7FM and kstarcountry.com