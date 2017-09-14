Luke Bryan invites First Responders to Sept 22nd Pavilion Show- Proceeds will benefit Hurricane Harvey Victims

Radio.com claims Luke Bryan has invited first responders to attend his September 22nd concert in Houston. Proceeds will benefit the Houston Community Fund which is helping Hurricane Harvey victims during their time of need. According to a press release, Luke Bryan is “coordinating with the Houston area authorities to make tickets available” to those first responders.
by kstarcountry | Sep 14, 2017