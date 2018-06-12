Martina McBride is being Sued

According to TMZ, Martina McBride is being sued by Richard Hanson, a former employee who headed up an internship program until 2017. Hanson claims that Martina McBride and her husband John hired unpaid interns and assigned them tasks like “cleaning bathrooms, setting up and tearing down equipment, and delivering food.”

Hanson claims that he told Martina and John to pay the interns at least minimum wage, but things never changed. After Hanson filed a complaint with the Department of Labor, he claims that John McBride fired him in retaliation.

Hanson is now suing for $1 million and damages.