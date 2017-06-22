Mattel Introduces New Ken Dolls

After years of scrutiny for the unreal proportions of Barbie, Mattel is giving their Ken doll a makeover. On Tuesday, Mattel added 15 new Ken dolls with a modern look to their line. The Ken dolls have three body types: “slim, broad and original”. The Ken dolls even come in 7 different skin tones, with 9 different hairstyles, including man buns and cornrows.

Last year, Mattel released new body types for Barbie: “tall, curvy, and petite”, also with the addition to new skin tones and hairstyles.

The Wall Street Journal reports that kids have one Ken doll per seven Barbies.

On Tuesday, Mattel also announced that they will be releasing 25 new, diverse Barbie’s.