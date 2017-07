Men Go To Police Station To Buy Cocaine

Men Go To Police Station To Buy Cocaine: The Hartford, Connecticut police recently arrested Noah Yankowski and Zachary Pillarella, both 21, who came to the police station to buy cocaine. An officer was walking to his car at 2 a.m. when the men approached him asking to buy coke. The officer instructed them to withdraw money from the ATM in the police lobby. The suspects took out $60 before the officer and another cop arrested them.