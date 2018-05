Midland’s new video for “Burn Out” was filmed in one continuous take, in the center of the dance floor at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth, Texas.

“Mark Wystrach, Jess Carson and Cameron Duddy traveled to the venue known as the World’s Largest Honky Tonk to craft their tribute to the iconic 1980 John Travolta movie, Urban Cowboy. Cameron, who’s won MTV Video Music Awards for his work with pop star Bruno Mars, co-directed the clip, along with CMA Video of the Year winner TK McKamy.” – Terran Fleenor (Director of Marketing and Communications for Billy Bobs Texas)