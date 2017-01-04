Music News

Nicole Kidman tells W magazine that Keith Urban surprised her on her 40th birthday. ”When I turned 40, my husband, Keith, drove me up to the top of this small hill in Australia and sat me down. He had put together this huge fireworks display. It was just for the two of us! It was sexy.”

Nicole Kidman tells W magazine that she gets anxious when Keith Urban does not answer his phone. ”I know it’s terribly demanding, but I don’t like it when my husband doesn’t answer his phone. I have to keep calling and calling, and I get anxious. Does that make me high-maintenance?”

KITV claims Miranda Lambert has purchased a 400-acre estate outside of Nashville. The farm and main house make up the majority of the $3.4 million property. The estate has a horse barn, a private lake and a dock with canoes

Kelsea Ballerini’s fiance Morgan Evans tells People magazine that her engagement ring is custom-made. . “I had the ring custom made with a diamond I picked from a local designer here in Nashville. I wanted it to be classic and beautiful, like her.”

Keith Urban says tabloid stories that he and Nicole Kidman are having marital problems are B.S. Yahoo Australia quotes him as saying: “No, it is total bulls**t. You just roll with it. Most of that we don’t even hear about, so – and ever since we have been married it comes and then it goes and then it comes and it goes. We get on with living our life and people make up the most insane crap. And you just kind of roll with it.”

Wide Open Country claims Lee Brice and his wife Sara are expecting their third child. He tells the site: “Our whole family is thrilled to welcome out third child. Takoda and Ryker are so excited and Sara is more beautiful than ever. We can’t wait for our new little one to get here this summer.”

Dustin Lynch performed Ludacris’ What’s Your Fantasy on Spike TV’s Lip Sync Battle

Carrie Underwood Facebooked that her dog Ace recently suffered a herniated disk and was paralyzed for several days. He is now undergoing physical therapy and walking again.