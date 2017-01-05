Music News

Blake Shelton tells ABC that he takes Gwen Stefani on helicopter rides now that he owns his own helicopter. “We use that thing a lot. It gets a lot more use than you would think. I don’t fly it. I don’t know how to fly it. So we use somebody else because in order to fly in it you need to be drinking. In order to be able to settle in and really enjoy, you gotta have some drinks and you shouldn’t be flying.”

Carrie Underwood tells Rolling Stone that George Michael inspired her. “As a child, his was the first voice I could pick out of the sea of voices I heard on the radio. Before I knew anything about him, I knew his voice. As an adult, I cried when I saw him in concert. His songs and his voice helped to teach me how to sing. I will forever regret not letting him know.”

Nicole Kidman tells E! News that her and Keith Urban’s daughter Sunday Rose is getting into acting. “My daughter just got cast in her school play, so, that’s been the main priority, learning lines with her.”

Dustin Lynch tells Rolling Stone that he will never ditch his cowboy hat. “I rock the look I rock because when I got into country music, Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks and George Strait were my guys. It’s why I stole my dad’s cowboy hat when I was five. I was dressing up to be like them. They were my heroes. People always ask me if I’m ever going to lose the hat and the answer is ‘no.’ If my hat falls of on stage, I feel so naked.”

Thomas Rhett tells CMT that he still gets stage fright. “You know, I get nervous before every show. It doesn’t matter if I’m playing for my momma or 20,000 people. I guess it turns into energy though when I get on stage.”

The Hollywood Reporter claims Rascal Flatts’ 2004 hit Bless the Broken Road is being turned into a movie. The film will follow a disabled war veteran and a pastor as they try to help a mother in need. Former NFL star LaDainian Tomlinson will play the pastor. Jordin Sparks and Robin Givens will also star in the film.