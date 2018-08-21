Pole Dancing Sixth Grade Teacher Suspended

BuzzFeed News claims a sixth grade teacher from Raeford, North Carolina has been suspended because she posted a pole dancing video on her Facebook page. Kandice Mason tells the website that she is a part-time pole dancing instructor. An anonymous tipster sent her pole dancing videos to her superintendent.

Mason says; “The superintendent, the principal, and another woman basically berated me about how my song choice was vulgar, and that if parents found out they would have an issue. She also asked me what I thought seventh- and eighth-grade boys would think and whether they would still view me as a teacher. I dance because it’s in my heart, it’s in my soul. I dance because it makes me feel free. It’s a huge part of my identity. Telling me not to dance would be like telling a ballerina to dance in a closet. It would be like telling a butterfly not to fly.”

