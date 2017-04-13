Porta Potty Beer

Porta Potty Beer: The Local newspaper claims Danish farmers are using waste from music festival guests to brew beer. They take the waste from porta potties and use it as fertilizer to help grow malting barley. The farmers then use the barley to make beer.

The Danish Food Council tells the paper; “Just as we have seen shops sell goods that would otherwise have been thrown out, beercycling allows us to recycle a product that is normally flushed down the drain. When it comes to circular economy, Danish farmers are some of the best in the world. If you can brew a beer with urine as fertiliser, you can recycle almost anything.”