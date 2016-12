Randy Rogers sits down with CMT- See what he had to say here

In other Randy Rogers news, according to Rolling Stone, Randy will perform an acoustic set at the 2017 Black Tie and Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball on January 19th in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The event was established by the Texas State Society in 1953 and celebrates incoming presidents, originally serving as a pre-inaugural cocktail party for President Dwight D. Eisenhower.