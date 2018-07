Us Weekly claims Miranda Lambert went public with her married boyfriend, Evan Felker, on Wednesday night. A fan spotted them holding hands in New York. “They looked very happy together. They looked closer as the night went on. At one point Evan leaned in for a kiss. When the two let themselves be open, they appeared very comfortable together.” See the picture here —-> https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/pictures/miranda-lambert-evan-felker-hold-hands-in-nyc-first-photos/happy-couple-3/