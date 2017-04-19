Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino

Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino: USA Today claims Starbucks is introducing a new drink today called The Unicorn Frappuccino. It is pink and blue and features pink powder, mango syrup and sour blue drizzle.

Starbucks says: “Like its mythical namesake, the Unicorn Frappuccino blended crème comes with a bit of magic, starting as a purple beverage with swirls of blue and a first taste that is sweet and fruity. But give it a stir and its color changes to pink, and the flavor evolves to tangy and tart. The more swirl, the more the beverage’s color a`nd flavors transform.”