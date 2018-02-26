Student Discovers She Was Fathered By Her Uncle During Science Experiment

The Daily Record claims a California State University student recently discovered that she was fathered by her uncle and not her real dad because her mother had an affair. The college co-ed tested her blood during a class science lesson. Her father’s blood was ‘O’ while her mother’s was “A” yet hers was “AB”. The professor told the student to double-check the blood types. She did and discovered that her mother had an affair with her uncle that resulted in her birth. The woman’s parents are now divorcing and are refusing to talk about the affair.