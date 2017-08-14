Stupid Criminal of the Day

A man who allegedly robbed a Walgreens in Harris county was easily identified due to his face tattoo.

25 year old Christopher Breaker was arrested for using a knife to rob the Walgreens, according to ABC 13.

An employee said Breaker took food off the shelf and ate it before he jumped over the pharmacy’s counter and pulled a knife out of his pocket.

Breaker tried to break open a door with a fire extinguisher, but gave up and exited through the front entrance.

Witnesses were easily able to describe the man due to his face tattoo that looks like a clown.

The suspect has been held without bond on a “second-degree felony count of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon,” according to ABC13.