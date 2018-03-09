Sunday Classic Show with Larry and Mary

This Sunday on the Kstar Country Classics with me and Mary McCoy, our Spotlight Segment features an artist who is truly regarded as a legend in country music. Even though his career was relatively short, his music style has influenced dozens of country music singers. In fact, Merle Haggard once said, “Most of us learned to sing, listening to him”. His first chart record went to #1, and every song after it for the next four years was top 10.

Find out more about this Country Music Hall of Famer this Sunday morning. Speaking of Merle Haggard, you’ll hear his very first #1 song, along with Sonny James first chart record. Our Email of the Week was inspired by a funeral procession, and did you know that Glen Campbells song “By The Time I Get To Phoenix” had an “Answer”? You’ll hear it Sunday, along with the Sunday Funny, a Doubleshot of Red Foley, and lots more. It’s the Kstar Country Classics Show, Sunday morning, 8-10, on 99.7FM and kstarcountry.com