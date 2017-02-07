Sunday Classic Show Teaser

On the Kstar Country Classics Show this Sunday, our Spotlight Segment features an artist who as a child was very shy, but with the encouragement of her mom, and inspiration from her big sister, she eventually overcame her shyness, and went on to be one of the most successful female artists in Country Music history. In fact she’s the first female country artist to have an album certified platinum, and the first to tape a performance on the Great Wall of China. Find out more Sunday. Sunday will be Moe Bandy’s birthday, and we’ll play his only #1 record as a solo artist. Do you know what it is? You’ll also hear the one-hit-wonder song, that was the biggest record of 1968. Plus, theres our Girl In A Song feature, the Sunday Funny, a delightful Email of the Week, and a song from the artist who was known as “The Golden Hillbilly”, along with tunes from Eddy Arnold, Jack Greene, Sonny James, Hank Williams, and much more. It’s the Kstar Country Classics Show, this Sunday Morning, 8-10, on Kstar Country 99.7FM and kstarcountry.com.