This Sunday with Mary and Larry

On the Kstar Country Classics Show this Sunday, we put the spotlight on one of the most successful artists in country music history. An artist who was born in Texas, dropped out of school when he was 13, and taught himself to play guitar. He got a job driving a truck in his early 20’s , and landed a few music gigs when he wasn’t gearjamming. He recorded a Rockabilly song for a small label in California, but he wanted to do country music. He got a break when the large Capitol label hired him as a studio musician, and the rest is Country Music history. He would go on to perform in Carneige Hall, the White House, and the first “live” country LP outside the United States. Find out more this Sunday morning. Our Email of the Week is interesting in the fact that the emailer even heard this little known song. Here’s a hint. It’s a song about an auctioneer, but not the one you think. You’ll also hear Tom T Halls first #1 record, plus there music from Hank and Lefty, Sonny and Eddy, and lots more, including our Sunday Funny, Sunday morning, 8-10. It’s the Kstar Country Classics Show, on 99.7FM and kstarcountry.com