Taco Bell Weddings for $600- Hot Sauce Bouquet Included

Taco Bell Weddings: The Orange County Register claims Taco Bell will begin marrying couples at their Las Vegas location on August 7th. Their $600 wedding package includes a dozen tacos, a Cinnabon Delights cake and a bouquet made out of hot sauce packets. Couples will be allowed to have a private reception for up to 15 guests.