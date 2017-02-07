Texas Rangers to search for Tom Brady’s Missing Jersey

Brady Jersey MIA: TMZ claims Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has ordered the Texas Rangers to search for Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey. He says: “In Texas, we place a very high value on hospitality and football. Tom Brady’s jersey has great historical value and is already being called ‘the most valuable NFL collectible ever’. It is important that history does not record that it was stolen in Texas. I’ve called Colonel Steve McCraw to ask that the Texas Rangers work with the Houston Police Department in this case. I’m a Texans and Cowboys fan first, but the unquestionable success of the Super Bowl in Houston last night was a big win for our entire state and I don’t want anything to mar that victory. Whoever took this jersey should turn it in. The Texas Rangers are on the trail.”

Brady tells Sports Illustrated: “The jersey, I put it in my bag and I came out and it wasn’t there anymore. That’s a nice piece of memorabilia. So if it shows up on eBay somewhere, someone let me know.”

Bloomberg claims Tom’s Super Bowl jersey is worth $500,000