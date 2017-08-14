Willie Nelson Cuts SLC concert short due to High Altitude

84 year old Willie Nelson had to cut his Salt Lake City concert early last night due to high altitude. Concert goers said that Willie stepped off the stage when a bandmate alerted the crowd that Willie needed a break. After a 5 minute hiatus, a women stepped on stage to tell the crowd that the show was over. Willie took to his twitter account after the show to say “This is Willie I am sorry to have to cut the SLC show short tonight The altitude got to me I am feeling better now & headed for lower ground.”